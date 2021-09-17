RECENT NEWS

Help Wanted – Full Time Accounts Clerk / Bookkeeper

September 17, 2021 | 0

AE Graphics Group is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality printed products, graphic design and service available. We offer a competitive compensation plan with an excellent benefits package.

We currently have an opening for the following position:

Full-time Clerk / Bookkeeper:

Responsibilities:

  • Reconcile daily cash, bank reconciliations
  • Day to day postings and journal entries for multiple companies
  • Prepare account reconciliations
  • Accounts payable; preparing cheques for payment
  • Assist with month-end and year-end reporting requirements
  • Accounts receivable; invoicing
  • Uploading to a variety of SAP programs
  • Prepare and Pay all required remittances on time
  • Prepare EHT, WSIB annual return, submit online

Qualifications:

  • Minimum of 5 years experience in similar position
  • Must be reliable and accurate
  • Attention to detail
  • Self-motivated, able to effectively prioritize tasks and organize schedule
  • Team player with integrity, positive attitude, strong work ethics
  • Performs well in a rapidly changing environment
  • Must be proficient in Excel; MS office
  • Able to meet deadlines
  • Customer service oriented

Submit resumes to:
khueston@aylmerexpress.ca or Aylmer Express, PO Box 160, 390 Talbot Street East, Aylmer ON  N5H 2R9

While we thank all applicants for their interest, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

