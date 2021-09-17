Help Wanted – Full Time Accounts Clerk / Bookkeeper

AE Graphics Group is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality printed products, graphic design and service available. We offer a competitive compensation plan with an excellent benefits package.

We currently have an opening for the following position:

Full-time Clerk / Bookkeeper:

Responsibilities:

Reconcile daily cash, bank reconciliations

Day to day postings and journal entries for multiple companies

Prepare account reconciliations

Accounts payable; preparing cheques for payment

Assist with month-end and year-end reporting requirements

Accounts receivable; invoicing

Uploading to a variety of SAP programs

Prepare and Pay all required remittances on time

Prepare EHT, WSIB annual return, submit online

Qualifications:

Minimum of 5 years experience in similar position

Must be reliable and accurate

Attention to detail

Self-motivated, able to effectively prioritize tasks and organize schedule

Team player with integrity, positive attitude, strong work ethics

Performs well in a rapidly changing environment

Must be proficient in Excel; MS office

Able to meet deadlines

Customer service oriented

Submit resumes to:

khueston@aylmerexpress.ca or Aylmer Express, PO Box 160, 390 Talbot Street East, Aylmer ON N5H 2R9

While we thank all applicants for their interest, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.