Help Wanted – Full Time Accounts Clerk / Bookkeeper
AE Graphics Group is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality printed products, graphic design and service available. We offer a competitive compensation plan with an excellent benefits package.
We currently have an opening for the following position:
Full-time Clerk / Bookkeeper:
Responsibilities:
- Reconcile daily cash, bank reconciliations
- Day to day postings and journal entries for multiple companies
- Prepare account reconciliations
- Accounts payable; preparing cheques for payment
- Assist with month-end and year-end reporting requirements
- Accounts receivable; invoicing
- Uploading to a variety of SAP programs
- Prepare and Pay all required remittances on time
- Prepare EHT, WSIB annual return, submit online
Qualifications:
- Minimum of 5 years experience in similar position
- Must be reliable and accurate
- Attention to detail
- Self-motivated, able to effectively prioritize tasks and organize schedule
- Team player with integrity, positive attitude, strong work ethics
- Performs well in a rapidly changing environment
- Must be proficient in Excel; MS office
- Able to meet deadlines
- Customer service oriented
Submit resumes to:
khueston@aylmerexpress.ca or Aylmer Express, PO Box 160, 390 Talbot Street East, Aylmer ON N5H 2R9
While we thank all applicants for their interest, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.