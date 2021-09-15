Ten new cases on Wednesday, Sept. 15

Southwestern Public Health was reporting 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Wednesday, Sept. 15, up from six new cases on Tuesday.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit rose to 60 Wednesday from 50 Tuesday.

Out of those cases, 63.3 percent involve individuals 39 or younger.

Ongoing cases in Aylmer and area increased to eight Wednesday from six Tuesday, and remained at nine in St. Thomas and area, three in West Elgin and two in Bayham.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area rose to 19 from 15, South-West Oxford to eight from seven and Ingersoll and area to four from two, while one new case was discovered in East Zorra-Tavistock.

Tillsonburg and area stayed at five and Blandford-Blenheim at one.

Currently, four Southwestern residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, one in an intensive care unit.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 28.4 cases per 100,000 of population, up from 23.6 on Tuesday.

Across Ontario, 593 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday, up from 577 Tuesday.