Aylmer and area now at 22 cases

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Aylmer and area increased to 22 on Monday, Oct. 4, from 10 on Friday, Oct. 1.

That’s the biggest increase of any municipality in the Southwestern Public Health region of Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford.

The health unit on Monday was tracking 71 ongoing COVID-19 cases, up from 43 on Friday, and 44 new cases were confirmed over the weekend, or an average of just under 15 a day.

Four residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, one in an intensive care unit.

Bayham rose to 11 confirmed cases Monday from six Friday, St. Thomas and area to seven from one and Central Elgin to four from two, while one new case was discovered in Southwold.

In Oxford, Tillsonburg and area increased to seven from three, Zorra to five from three and South-West Oxford to three from one, and two new cases were discovered in Ingersoll and area. Woodstock and area dropped to five from eight and Blandford Blenheim to two from three, while East Zorra-Tavistock remained at two.

The infection rate for the Southwestern area stands at 33.6 cases per 100,000 of population, up from 20.3 on Friday.

Across Ontario, 511 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday, compared to 580 on Sunday.