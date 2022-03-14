Aylmer man beaten, robbed

An Aylmer man, 45, sustained serious injuries after allegedly being confronted by four people he knew, two of them teenagers, and being beaten with a baseball bat and a piece of metal angle iron.

His cell phones was allegedly stolen.

An Aylmer woman, 33, has been charged with assault with a weapon, robbery with violence and aggravated assqult, and an Aylmer man, 44, with aggravated assault and robbery with violence.

An Aylmer girl, 15, was charged with robbery with violence and aggravated assault, and a St. Thomas boy, 15, with the same as well as two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Look for more in the March 16 edition of The Aylmer Express.