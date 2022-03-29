Changes to COVID-19 clinics

Southwestern Public Health has announced the following changes to its COVID-19 vaccination clinics:

–Starting Friday, April 1, appointments will no longer be offered for vaccinations at mass immunization clinics. All will be operating on a walk-in basis only.

–The St. Thomas mass clinic will move to SWPH’s local headquarters at 1230 Talbot St. effective Friday, April 1, and will be open for COVID-19 shots Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.., except for a lunch period from 12 noon to 1 p.m.

–A “pop-up” mobile vaccination clinics is planned for the Fred Bodsworth Public Library in Port Burwell on Thursday, April 7, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

–A provincial “GOVAXX” vaccination bus will be at the Saxonia Hall just west of Aylmer on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2, from 11 .m. to 7 p.m., and at the East Elgin Community Complex Monday, April 4, through Thursday, April 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It will also be at the Port Stanley arena on Sunday, April 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.