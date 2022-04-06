Elgin County’s website, online services and incoming email down

Elgin County has been experiencing an “ongoing technical disruption” since Friday, April 1, that has affected its website and other online services, and its ability to receive incoming email.

The cause of the disruption has not been revealed.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, April 6, the county said it was “working hard to get these services back up and running.’

For now, staff remain available either by visiting the county administration building at 450 Sunset Drive, south of St. Thomas, during business hours, or by telephone.

The county’s three long-term care home could be reached through separate telephone numbers, as could the county’s provincial offences courthouse.

County library branches could be reached through the main county number.