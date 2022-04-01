Facing down Walkerton

Goalie Oli Pede of host Aylmer Minor Hockey’s Under 9 Rep team made a save against a Walkerton player on a breakaway during the “Rep Finale” tournament at East Elgin Community Complex on Friday, April 1. Walkerton won this game 3-1, but Aylmer already had one victory from a 16-0 win over St. George on Thursday, March 31. Aylmer will take on Tavistock in the third and final round of preliminary games on Saturday at 8 a.m. Semifinals and finals for the tournament will be held Sunday. (AE/Rob Perry)