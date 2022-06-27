Police search for missing Roger William Chretien

Ontario Provincial Police are seeking the public’s help finding Roger William Chretien, 54, of Bayham, who’s been reported as missing.

Acting Sergeant Ed Sanchuk on behalf of Elgin OPP said the report was filed on Sunday, June 26, at 6 p.m.

He said that Mr. Chretien was last seen at his Lakeshore Line home on June 16, and family members and friends have become concerned about him.

OPP canine units, Emergency Response Team members and a police drone were searching the area around Mr. Chretien’s home.

Mr. Chretien is described as a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 150 pounds with a slim build, blue eyes and long, red-coloured hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP.