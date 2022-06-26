Motorcyclist airlifted after Bayham crash

Acting Sergeant Ed Sanchuk, on behalf of Elgin Ontario Provincial Police, reported that a motorcyclist had to be airlifted to hospital after a collision with a sports-utility vehicle at the intersection of Highway 3 and Culloden Road in Bayham on Saturday, June 25, shortly after 11 a.m.

Noting he was the first police officer on the scene, he praised Good Samaritans, including passing motorists and an off-duty paramedic, who helped him until other OPP officers, paramedics and Bayham firefighters, as well as an air ambulance crew, arrived on the scene.

The motorcyclist suffered undetermined injuries, he said.

The day was sunny and clear, he continued. “Make sure you have your head on a swivel.” when out driving.

Motorists should be constantly aware of their surroundings, he urged, and be aware they shared the road with other vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians.