EESS Senior basketballers tally seventh straight win

Jaimie Stahlbaum of host East Elgin Secondary School fought to get off a shot despite Woodstock College Avenue defenders during a game on Thursday, Oct. 27. EESS took the game 42-22 and ended a perfect regular season with seven wins and no losses. EESS will play at home in a Thames Valley Regional Southeast AA semifinal against Central Elgin Collegiate Institute, with a record of two wins and five losses, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. (AE/Rob Perry)