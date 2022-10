Two disturbing clowns (portrayed by Quinn Weber, left, and Jara Weber of Richmond) greeted visitors to the opening night of the annual “Screamfield” Halloween haunting at Malahide Community Place in Springfield on Thursday, Oct. 27. The show continues nightly, starting at 7 p.m., through Sunday, Oct. 30, and is targeted to those 14 and older. Proceeds go to Out There Creative Healing. (AE/Rob Perry)