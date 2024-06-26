Bike versus police officer

Jack Desrosiers, 4, of Aylmer on his bicycle managed to stay ahead, but just, of Aylmer Police Constable Amanda Ross on foot in a race during a bicycle safety rodeo and “touch-a-truck” event at East Elgin Community Complex on Saturday, June 22. Previous to this, Jack made repeated runs down a track, clocked by an Aylmer auxiliary constable with a radar gun, twice reaching 19 kilometres an hour and on his third effort 20. This and other pictures in the June 26 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)