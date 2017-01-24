BAD Bantam B place second at own tournament

Taylor Green, left, Dora Willsie (#14) and Peytan Claessens (#12) of the BAD (Belmont-Aylmer-Dorchester) Bantam B Girls Hockey team congratulate linemate Kaisha Weil for scoring what turned out to be the only goal of the entire game versus the Wilmot Wolverines during the 18th annual BAD tournament at East Elgin Community Complex in Aylmer on Friday, Jan. 20. After winning that first game of the weekend-long tournament 1-0, the Bantam B Blazers edged St. Thomas 2-1 later that day and tied Ilderton 1-1 on Saturday to put them in first place in the round robin of the tournament. The Blazers then beat St. Thomas 4-3 in the semi-final on Sunday before falling to South Huron 4-0 in the championship final game later that day for second place overall and the silver medal.