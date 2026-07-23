New EECC governance pact revealed A proposed new agreement for the future governance of East Elgin Community Complex calls for the cur... To access this article, you need a digital subscription. If you're already subscriber, please login. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password Rob Perry Read More from Rob Perry← Barns destroyed, trees uprooted after storm near MapletonHighway 3 construction to run through September →Recent Articles Southwold drying out after rain storm prompts state of emergency August 12, 2026Highway 3 construction to run through September August 12, 2026Barns destroyed, trees uprooted after storm near Mapleton July 23, 2026Lifejacket lending program now available at Springwater July 23, 2026