Southwold drying out after rain storm prompts state of emergency Communities throughout the township of Southwold are cleaning up after a path of heavy rainstorms, d... To access this article, you need a digital subscription. If you're already subscriber, please login. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password Hayden King Read More from Hayden King →Recent Articles Highway 3 construction to run through September August 12, 2026New EECC governance pact revealed August 12, 2026Barns destroyed, trees uprooted after storm near Mapleton July 23, 2026Lifejacket lending program now available at Springwater July 23, 2026