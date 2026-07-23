Highway 3 construction to run through September

Highway 3 between St. Thomas and Aylmer will be under construction from Monday, Aug. 17, through the...

To access this article, you need a digital subscription. If you're already subscriber, please login.

Image

Jayden Davis

Read More from Jayden Davis

Recent Articles

Image
Southwold drying out after rain storm prompts state of emergency
August 12, 2026
Aylmer Express
New EECC governance pact revealed
August 12, 2026
Image
Barns destroyed, trees uprooted after storm near Mapleton
July 23, 2026
From left, Rebecca White of Steelway Building Systems, Ayla White, Harlee Vachon, Paisley Vachon and Bryan White of Steelway, joined Briar McCaw of the Elgin County Drowning Prevention Coalition, Central Elgin Councillor Morgaine Griffin and Brittany Bell and Al Bradford with Catfish Creek Conservation Authority for the launch of a lifejacket lending program at Springwater Conservation Area on Friday, July 17. Steelway, alongside Canadian Tire in Aylmer, donated child and adult-sized lifejackets to Catfish Creek Conservation Authority to hand out to those in need of one at Springwater. A similar program is already operational at Port Stanley’s main beach. (AE/Hayden King)
Lifejacket lending program now available at Springwater
July 23, 2026