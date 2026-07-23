Highway 3 construction to run through September Highway 3 between St. Thomas and Aylmer will be under construction from Monday, Aug. 17, through the... To access this article, you need a digital subscription. If you're already subscriber, please login. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password Jayden Davis Read More from Jayden Davis← New EECC governance pact revealedSouthwold drying out after rain storm prompts state of emergency →Recent Articles Southwold drying out after rain storm prompts state of emergency August 12, 2026New EECC governance pact revealed August 12, 2026Barns destroyed, trees uprooted after storm near Mapleton July 23, 2026Lifejacket lending program now available at Springwater July 23, 2026