Hildebrandt guilty of obstructing police

Herbert Hildebrandt, 38, of Malahide, and Andre Beauchamp, 34, of North York, were both found guilty of obstructing a peace officer, in Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday morning, April 14.

That follows a trial for their actions December 27, 2020 at the entrance to the Aylmer Church of God.

After receiving a summons for alleged breach of Reopening Ontario Act restrcitions to church gatherings from Aylmer Police Constable Dan Wikkerink, Mr. Hildebrandt, son of Church of God Pastor Henry Hildebrandt, ordered men near him “Don’t let him leave”. Several men surrounded Cst. Wikkerink in his cruiser, while Mr. Hildebrandt demanded a video camera to record his scolding of the police.

Mr. Hildebrandt was found guilty for counselling others to obstruct Cst. Wikkerink, and Mr. Beauchamp was found guilty for standing at the back of Cst. Wikkerink’s cruiser, preventing him from leaving the scene.

Cst. Wikkerink had testified he was trying to leave the scene and diffuse a volatile situation.

Justice Robert Rogerson said Cst. Wikkerink “acted in a professional manner” during the course of the intense interaction.

Both Mr. Hildebrandt and Mr. Beauchamp were given an absolute discharge and a $100 victim surcharge. Justice Rogerson advised Mr. Hildebrandt to apologize in person next time he saw Cst. Wikkerink on the street.