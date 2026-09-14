Port park pickleball petition A petition with 130 signatures was brought to a regular meeting of Central Elgin Council on Septembe... To access this article, you need a digital subscription. If you're already subscriber, please login. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password Jayden Davis Read More from Jayden Davis →Recent Articles Town of Aylmer election, candidate profiles September 17, 2026Heritage Festival celebrates Aylmer area’s cultures, history September 17, 2026County commits $150,000 to Port Burwell lighthouse September 17, 2026Malahide municipal, candidate profiles September 14, 2026