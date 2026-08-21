Malahide municipal candidate profiles

The following are statements from candidates running for office in the Oct. 26 municipal election in Malahide Township.

They were asked for their occupation, background and what they considered the most important issues in the coming election campaign.

Three incumbents, Mayor Dominique Giguère, Ward 2 Councillor Johnny Wilson and Ward 3 Councillor Rick Cerna were acclaimed and will return to their offices.

Mayor

Dominique Giguère (acclaimed)

Occupation: Mayor, Township of Malahide. Warden, County of Elgin. Board Chair (provincial appointee), TFO. Co-Owner of Currents Group Inc. Organizational Development & Performance consulting firm.

Background

I moved to Malahide in 2010. After a 25-year career in education and organizational performance around the world, I decided to contribute my management experience to my own community.

I was elected Deputy Mayor in 2018 and acclaimed Mayor in 2022. After eight years in municipal politics and involvement in numerous local and regional boards, I have solid relationships across the County, at all levels of government and across the Southwestern Region.

I have led several initiatives that significantly strengthened the governance and the operations of Malahide and Elgin. I am proud of the solid foundation on which we now stand.

Most important issues:

Waste. I have a high intolerance for it. I haven’t seen many dollars simply wasted, but waste shows up in other ways: wasted time, missed opportunities, avoidable conflicts, or underused buildings, technology and community talent. All those things cost us in the end. Before asking taxpayers for more, we need to get more from what we already have.

Reputation. I want Malahide and Elgin recognized for the great service experience we provide to residents and businesses. Providing great service doesn’t mean bending the rules. It means being proactive, helpful, timely, and having empathy. A great reputation attracts investment. Investment supports growth. Growth keeps our quality of life affordable.

Professionalism. To address the first two, egos need to be set aside and everyone needs to work as one team. Professionalism also means staying strategic, curious, and focused on the greater good. It fosters good relationships, reduces waste, and improves our reputation. Professionalism gets things done.

Deputy mayor

Scott Lewis

Occupation: Owner of Scott Lewis Auto in Mount Salem. Malahide Councillor Ward 4 since 2018.

Background: Raised north end Malahide, near Avon. Reside in Ward 4. Opened my business in 1997 – where I still work today with three employees.

Being a business owner for almost 30 years, a Malahide councillor, the president of the Aylmer Fair Board for 10 years and a board member at Catfish Creek Conservation Authority, I know that to get things done you need respect, trust, teamwork, and most importantly – an open mind to be able to change with the times. have all that.

Most important issues:

Malahide’s top 3 issues: growth, growth and growth.

﻿﻿﻿Growth at home: Malahide needs to attract development for more revenue, to keep our township affordable and in good shape. To attract development, we need serviced land. Building water or sewer plants is not cheap.

﻿﻿﻿Growth around us: It’s moving fast. We already see the challenges of more traffic and safety concerns.

Farmland is disappearing. How do we stay rural?

Growth in the cost of doing business: older roads, buildings, equipment-all need repair. Community needs, finding and keeping good staff-all that comes with a cost, and everything costs more now.

My position: We are going to manage these issues, and all other issues, by working as a TEAM, to plan, discuss, solve problems, and make important decisions together as one council. We are going to work with our neighbours, Elgin County and the Province. That way we will continue to be successful.

Mark Widner (incumbent)

Occupation: I am the fifth generation to live on the family farm and still actively farm it.

Background: I have been on Malahide Council for 26 years and have served on several committees. I worked in the automotive repair industry for 30 years at a dealership in Aylmer. I believe being a mechanic/farmer helps with my interactions with the township and finding cost-effective innovative ways to do things. I bring that knowledge to the township with different ideas where applicable. From budgets, buildings and equipment, I work to help make Malahide as affordable as possible.

Most important issues:

Pressing issues are keeping our rural character while still having some well-placed growth. One concern recently is the proposed bypass routes which will certainly change how Malahide could look in the future.

Still conceptual, residents are worried about the future, and we need to be vigilant about this.

The boundary adjustment proposed by Aylmer needs to be carefully scrutinized as once our precious farmland is gone it’s gone.

One of our surveys indicated residents love our rural character and want it maintained even at the cost of intensive growth. We must continue our road building and maintenance as I feel we are in a good spot with their conditions and maintenance is key.

Tax rates have to be kept as affordable as possible while maintaining our services that residents rely on.

Bringing new ideas to the table is welcome as new ideas can pay off greatly.

Councillor Ward 1

Sarah Leitch (incumbent)

Occupation: Farm owner and operator

Background: As the 5th generation farming in Malahide Township and the present Ward 1 Councillor elected in 2022, my roots in the community go deep.

Raised in Lyons, I am active in the community as a member of the South Dorchester Optimists (Lyons), a long-time volunteer with Harvest Bowl, and a life-time member of the Mapleton Church of Christ (Disciples).

Through my experiences in work, volunteerism, and on council, I have demonstrated my willingness to listen and achieve solutions.

I actively strive to contribute to our community, creating a place where my family and yours are proud to call home.

Most important issues:

As a rural municipality, striking the right balance between protecting farmland and enabling meaningful growth remains an ongoing challenge.

Our tax rates are consistently areas of concern. Addressing this requires sustained collaboration between the Township’s financial department, council, and residents to balance growth, upkeep of existing facilities and infrastructure, and the need to save for future capital projects. Achieving this balance means responsibly planning for today and the year’s ahead, and it depends on clear, ongoing communication about how our tax dollars are used, both locally and at other levels of government.

Road safety is essential for those who visit, work, and live in Malahide. Meeting this challenge requires a coordinated approach with Elgin County and the province to identify and implement effective solutions.

The Province’s Highway 3 bypass study carries significant implications for our residents, making open dialogue between the Township, County of Elgin, and the Province essential.

Blair Umeri

Occupation: Senior Financial Analyst, CPA, CMA

Background: I have proudly called Malahide home for four years, choosing this community as the place to raise my family. As a CPA, CMA, I bring three perspectives: 15 years as a public sector financial specialist working with municipalities and interconnected organizations; Board and Finance Committee governance experience; and my current role as a municipal Senior Financial Analyst focused on financial and capital planning.

Together, these experiences have allowed me to see municipal decision making externally, internally and from a governance perspective. I hope to bring that financial experience, while listening to residents and working collaboratively with Council and staff.

Most important issues:

Most importantly, I want to listen to residents and ensure Council takes a balanced approach across the needs of our community.

For me, the question is how we continue sustaining and growing Malahide without compromising what has already been built. Affordability and responsible financial stewardship matter, but so do infrastructure, roads, drainage, community services, agriculture and quality of life.

As Malahide plans for future capital needs, I want to bring my financial experience to discussions around long term sustainability, reserves, infrastructure and growth, while respecting the expertise of Township staff.

Protecting Malahide’s rural and agricultural character must remain part of that balance. I will listen, ask informed questions and consider both the financial and community impacts of decisions.

Good governance is a team effort. I hope to add my financial perspective to the different strengths around the Council table while always keeping the long-term interests of Malahide.

Councillor Ward 2

John H. “Johnny” Wilson (acclaimed)

Occupation: Hydrogeologist

Background: This is my second term, and second time being acclaimed. Rick Cerna told me he’ll run against me next time, because you can’t get acclaimed three times.

The fight to save Springfield Public School is what lit the fire for getting involved in municipal politics. There’s also quite a family history in municipal politics, I’m the fifth generation to serve the community. I’m also the fifth generation in the family water well business.

I attended University of Windsor, where I was on the Men’s Rugby team, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Geology. I’ve worked all over the world doing exploration and hydrogeology projects.

Most important issues:

Keeping the village of Springfield growing, to keep the school full, remains one of my biggest concerns. The more building that happens in and around the village, the more children will attend.

We need to keep the rural aspects of the township intact, and not allow sprawl and paved farmland, while allowing thoughtful and targeted growth.

Keeping taxes in check is required, but one way to help that along is expending the taxes base through building. Helping to encourage this is key.

Good luck to all candidates in the upcoming elections.

Councillor Ward 3

Rick Cerna (acclaimed)

Occupation: semi-retired

Background: former tobacco grower, tobacco board director, assistant manager Tillsonburg Area Ontario Flue Cured Tobacco Growers Marketing Board, St. John’s Lutheran Church former board member.

Born and raised in Malahide Township and currently in the old homestead at 7717 Anger Road, which has been family-owned since 1950. A council member since 2014.

Most important issues:

I believe the most important issues in this election are the preservation of our farmland and the orderly expansion of rural industry, which should not interfere with each other.

Also, I believe we should look to expand our road resurfacing program to be more aggressive, as in the past, as costs are rising and getting out of reach.

Also, I would like to see some of our policies more user-friendly, as some are causing much confusion with the general public.

I look forward to the next four years, to see positive progress in these and other regards.

Councillor Ward 4

April Anderson

Occupation: self-employed.

Background: A property owner in Malahide for over 20 years, my home is in Port Bruce.

I’m a small business owner, semi-retired, and a longtime community advocate. Since 2021, I have volunteered with local organizations, including the Port Bruce Ratepayers’ Association, Port Bruce Community Project, Elgin Ontario Health Team and Malahide Community Safety Association, serving in several roles focused on community issues and awareness.

I bring practical business experience, a passion for understanding local issues, and, most importantly, a willingness to listen, ask questions, advocate for residents, and roll up my sleeves to do the work needed to move our community forward.

Most important issues:

Two issues have consistently been part of the conversation with members of our community and are often the first topics raised: paid parking in Port Bruce and the future location of the Aylmer Library.

I am opposed to paid parking in Port Bruce. Before we ask visitors to pay, we need to consider what we are offering in return. What amenities or services are we providing that would justify charging people simply to enjoy our waterfront?

I support the EECC as the home for the library. I have seen firsthand the positive impact a library can have when it is part of a community centre.

I understand the desire to keep a presence downtown, but perhaps we can think differently. Could the existing space become a downtown satellite for programs, book pick-up and drop-off, reading and community connection?

I don’t believe this issue has had the broader conversation it deserves.

Christine Renaud

Occupation: Restauranteur.

Background: I have completed four years of post-secondary education, including studies at Western University, an Early Childhood Education Diploma, and my Real Estate Licence.

I spent nearly 20 years working with the Board of Education, working with people, families, and communities.

Today, I am a proud small-business owner in Port Bruce in the restaurant industry. This has given me firsthand experience in the challenges and opportunities facing small businesses, seasonal communities, tourism, and local residents.

These experiences have taught me the importance of listening, working together, solving problems, and making thoughtful decisions that consider the needs of the whole community.

Most important issues:

People have shared that when they bring concerns or complaints forward to the Township, they often don’t receive a response or acknowledgement. Residents deserve to know that their concerns have been heard, even when an immediate solution isn’t possible. There needs to be clear accountability for responding to residents and following up on community concerns.

Garbage and waste management needs attention, particularly in Port Bruce. Our beach has no public garbage bins, and local businesses are responsible for finding their own recycling solutions. We need a practical and consistent approach to keeping our community and waterfront clean.

Traffic and pedestrian safety are becoming increasingly important. Port Bruce and surrounding area are getting busier, bringing more vehicles and visitors into our community. We need to find safer ways for pedestrians to get to the beach, including a safe place to walk along the road, while also considering residents, businesses and visitors.

Councillor Ward 5

Albert Loewen

Occupation: Lead Pastor, Mount Salem Community Church; Executive Director, The Family Central

Background: I’m a husband and father who serves as Lead Pastor at Mount Salem Community Church and Executive Director of The Family Central. I spent nearly 17 years with Malahide Fire Services, serving as a firefighter, captain and District Deputy Chief. I’ve coached with Aylmer Minor Baseball for nine years and served on its board for the past eight years. Those experiences put me around board tables, budgets, staff, volunteers and difficult decisions. I know I can lead, but I also have a great deal to learn. I would come to Council ready to listen, ask questions and work with others.

Most important issues

Life is expensive, and Malahide faces decisions about roads, drainage, water and wastewater, fire protection and community facilities. My priority would be maintaining the infrastructure and services residents depend on before adding new commitments.

That does not mean always choosing the lowest tax increase. Delaying work often creates a bigger bill later. It means being honest about what must be done, what it will cost and what comes first.

I support growth that fits our infrastructure, pays its fair share and protects farmland and Malahide’s rural character. We should intentionally build a community where our children will want to live, work and raise families.

I believe plans must lead to results. I would build on the Township’s 10-year plan, measure progress and work constructively with fellow councillors, Township staff, Aylmer and Elgin County.

I will listen and learn, but I will be prepared to make difficult decisions and follow through.

Dustin Underhill

Occupation: General Manager/ Secretary Treasurer, Catfish Creek Conservation Authority

Background:

44 years old, born and raised in Ward 5, my roots run deep in Malahide, where I raise my son and call home.

Serving as General Manager of the Catfish Creek Conservation Authority since 2009, I bring over 15 years of hands-on experience managing budgets, public assets, and infrastructure projects.

My daily work centers on fiscal responsibility, regulatory compliance, and working collaboratively with local stakeholders.

Either candidate offers a great fit, but my lifetime connection to our community and proven administrative leadership ensure Ward 5 has prepared, reliable representation on Council from day one.

Most important issues:

The defining issues facing Malahide are maintaining fiscal responsibility, protecting our agricultural tax base, and investing wisely in aging infrastructure like roads and drainage.

Addressing these challenges requires candidate leadership built on listening, teamwork, and total dedication. By staying accessible, I will ensure every major vote reflects the direct input of the residents, farmers, and business owners who depend on municipal services.

Effective governance means setting ego aside to collaborate constructively with fellow councillors, staff, and community partners, allowing us to stretch every tax dollar further while solving complex local issues.

Born and raised in Ward 5, my deep roots and experience drive my commitment to providing reliable, proactive representation on Council.

I offer a strong fit for our community, with a balanced, team-oriented approach ensuring Ward 5 has an effective prepared voice on day one.