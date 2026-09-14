Town of Aylmer election, candidate profiles

The following information related to the municipal election on Monday, Oct. 26.

Voting in Aylmer will use what the town describes as secure online and telephone systems. Voters must have a personal identification number (PIN) from a voter information letter, and full date of birth. Voting will open through those systems on Oct. 19 at 8 a.m., and close on Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. Voters requiring assistance can visit a help centre at town hall from Oct. 19 through 23, and on Oct. 26. Private voting kiosks will be available there.

The Aylmer Express will be hosting an all-candidates meeting for Aylmer on Tuesday, Sept. 29 in the Imperial Hall at East Elgin Community Complex from 7-9 p.m., with doors open at 6:30 p.m. Submit a Question for an All-Candidates Meeting – Fill out form

Candidates

The following are statements from candidates running for office in the Oct. 26 municipal election in the Town of Aylmer.

They were asked for their occupation, background and what they considered the most important issues in the coming election campaign.

Note: candidates were given word limits for background and issues topics. Some have been edited for length.

Mayor

Brad Andrews

Occupation: Retired corporate executive

Background: My story starts in Aylmer — in its neighbourhoods, arena, local businesses, and familiar streets. Growing up here taught me the value of hard work, honesty, and showing up for people, principles that guided my career and shape my desire to serve Aylmer.

I bring more than 40 years of experience in operations management, sales leadership, and business development, including nine years as Canada Country Manager responsible for revenue, performance, market strategy, compliance, and key relationships. Over seven of those years, the business achieved double‑digit growth. I’ve led large teams, managed multimillion‑dollar budgets, and learned the importance of listening, sound decisions, and accountability.

Most important issues:

Smart, Responsible Growth: This election is about building a stronger, more sustainable Aylmer while being responsible with taxpayer dollars. I support Smart commercial and residential Growth that strengthens Aylmer’s tax base, supports local entrepreneurs, and helps ease the burden on existing taxpayers.

Better Healthcare Access Close to Home: I will work with local healthcare providers and provincial partners to improve access to walk-in care and additional diagnostic services. Residents should be able to receive more of the care they need close to home.

Expand the Library — Without Expanding the Building: After years of discussion, Aylmer needs a practical and affordable path forward for the library.

I support a strong downtown library that meets community needs while remaining fiscally responsible. Before committing to an expensive new build, we should fully explore additions, shared spaces, and expanding library programming into the community — including considering alternative locations for programs such as quilting and sewing.

Pete Barbour (current deputy mayor)

Occupations: Retired fire chief, commercial driving instructor

Background: For most of my working life I have been able to serve my communities by helping the people fulfill their ambitions or with the support of others, to help keep them safe. Initially, I was a building inspector and planning administrator in several municipalities while serving and progressing as a volunteer firefighter. My ambition shifted to become a Fire Chief and in a series of career moves, I experienced alternate ways to achieve my desired results using inventive methods.

Most important issues:

Aylmer needs to resolve the library matter. It is dividing the community, generating animosity and misunderstanding.

I am the only mayoralty candidate that supports the downtown location, but Council will need to provide an alternative project that respects the heritage of Old Town Hall, addresses parking concerns and is transparent in showing affordability and future sustainability.

My leadership style is to lead by encouraging informed consensus from all. The mayor has but one vote, and moving ideas and projects forward means encouraging input from many sources.

Streamlining administrative policies, enforcing bylaw compliance, and managing unnecessary legal costs for the municipality make sense and will be my focus.

Personally, I support the retention of the Aylmer Police Service as our law enforcement agency.

As Mayor, I would work with our neighbouring municipality toward a boundary line adjustment allowing for greater industrial and commercial growth.

Kathryn Desrosiers

Occupation: Aylmer councillor / business professional

Background: I’ve called Aylmer home my entire life and chose to raise my own family here. My background spans municipal governance, business, project management and development, providing a practical understanding of budgets, growth pressures and responsible planning.

During my four years on Aylmer Town Council, I have served on several boards and committees spanning municipal governance, regional and provincial bodies, education, social supports and community development. I would bring to the Mayor’s office strong business experience, municipal knowledge, energy, accessibility and a demonstrated commitment to serving residents and building a stronger future for Aylmer.

Most important issues:

Affordability, responsible growth and accessible, accountable leadership are among the most important issues in this election. With families, seniors and businesses facing increasing costs,

Council must distinguish between needs and wants, carefully evaluate major expenditures and ensure residents receive value for their tax dollars.

As Aylmer grows, we need responsible investment in infrastructure, roads, parks, recreation and public safety while protecting the services residents depend on.

Growth should strengthen our community without placing unnecessary financial pressure on existing taxpayers. I also believe residents deserve leadership that listens before leading.

I oppose the use of Strong Mayor Powers and believe municipal government works best through collective leadership.

As Mayor, I would support open debate, improve communication with residents and businesses, and work with Council to establish a shared vision and clear priorities for Aylmer’s future.

Councillor

Six councillors are to be elected. The councillor receiving the most votes will be offered the position of deputy mayor.

Peter Blain

Occupation: Delivery driver, St. Thomas Rentall

Background: I have called Aylmer home for more than 40 years. Before retiring from the Thames Valley District School Board, I spent decades working in school operations and leadership. I currently work as a delivery driver with St. Thomas Rentall. My community involvement includes 38 years as the resident sound and lighting technician at the Old Town Hall Theatre, along with service to the Aylmer Performing Arts Council, Aylmer Fair Board, Optimist Club and numerous community events. I would bring practical experience, a strong work ethic, careful preparation and a willingness to listen, ask difficult questions and work respectfully with others.

Most important issues:

Affordability and responsible growth are central issues. Residents deserve more than familiar slogans about responsible spending; they deserve real numbers, practical examples and clear explanations of how Council’s decisions will affect their taxes and daily lives.

Roads, water, wastewater capacity and other essential infrastructure must keep pace with growth without placing an unreasonable burden on taxpayers.

Before approving major projects, Council must verify current costs, funding sources, long-term operating expenses and value to the community.

The library also requires a final, evidence-based decision. I support fully comparing the proposed downtown expansion with using existing space at the East Elgin Community Complex before millions of dollars are committed.

Supporting a better library does not mean supporting only one location. Aylmer also needs a Council that can debate respectfully, work constructively with staff and neighboring municipalities, and communicate openly with residents—even when the answers are difficult.

Paul Bode

Occupation: Retired financial advisor

Background: We have called Aylmer home since 1987, raising our family here and deeply appreciating the quality of life and opportunities our community has provided.

I spent 45 years in financial services, including 24 years with Edward Jones Investments, where I developed strong leadership, financial and decision-making skills.

Throughout my career, I have also chaired, led and served on numerous local boards, organizations, committees and fundraising campaigns, and I remain actively involved today.

I bring experience, sound judgment and, most importantly, a deep knowledge, respect and love for Aylmer. I believe I still have much to contribute to the community.

Most important issues:

Aylmer should be a place where people want to live, raise a family and retire, and where businesses and professionals see opportunities to grow.

That means managing our finances responsibly, planning for growth and making sure we continue to provide the services and spaces our community needs.

We need to support our downtown, welcome new opportunities and be prepared to deal with change and challenges as they arise.

By working together, finding practical solutions and making thoughtful decisions, we can help ensure Aylmer remains a strong and welcoming community for today and the future.

Jamie Lynn Chapman (incumbent)

Occupation: Small business owner

Background: I bring a lifetime of community commitment and leadership to the role of Councillor. As a lifelong Aylmer resident and local business owner, I have operated my salon since 1990, as well as mentoring stylists and educating professionals across Canada. My community involvement includes serving as Chamber President, Chair of the Aylmer and Area Heritage Festival, and contributing to the BIA, Police Services Board, Old Town Hall Advisory Board, Parks Beautification Committee and Planet Youth

Coalition. I have led fundraising efforts for local organizations and supported youth initiatives. With two terms of experience on Council, I bring proven leadership, local knowledge and a strong commitment to Aylmer’s future.

Most important issues:

I believe this election is about building a strong, sustainable future for Aylmer. My priorities include purposeful economic development, smart and balanced growth, meaningful youth engagement, and responsible leadership.

I support finalizing the boundary adjustment to create more housing opportunities and expand our industrial lands, attracting new industry to create local jobs and strengthen our tax base, and finding a library solution in the downtown core. I believe growth must be balanced with affordability and sustainability, while ensuring Aylmer remains a strong, connected community where young people want to build their futures. Reflecting on our past gives me inspiration and passion for positive change.

Jack Couckuyt (current mayor)

Occupation: Retired educator

Background: I’ve been part of this community since 1970, when I arrived as a young man and called it home. Growing up on a tobacco farm along Lake Erie taught me the value of hard work, neighbours helping neighbours, and giving back to the community that supports you.

My path has taken me from working on the farm to becoming a Principal, Mayor and Councillor, along with serving on several local boards such as the East Elgin Family Health Team, Aylmer Area Community Foundation and many organizations.

After more than 50 years, my connection to this community runs deep.

Most important issues:

For me, this election comes down to one important question: how do we maintain the excellent services Aylmer provides while continuing to make our community even better?

I’m proud of the growth we’ve seen over the past four years, with more homes being built and new businesses choosing Aylmer.

I want to build on that momentum by making better use of the East Elgin Community Complex, expanding recreational opportunities, and planning for a seniors’ facility.

We also need to support our most vulnerable neighbours, improve the look of our town, and continue investing in roads and infrastructure.

Terry Dueck

Occupation: Business owner

Background: I’m running for Aylmer Town Council because I care about our community and its future.

I’ve been a proud resident of Aylmer for 35 years. I’m a Christian, husband, business owner, volunteer, and coach.

I’m the President of the Old Imperial Market Board, a board member with the Canadian Christian Business Federation (CCBF) and the Aylmer Community Festival. I also volunteer with organizations such as Harvest Hands and coach baseball.

Through my business, Imperial Fritter Co., I know the importance of supporting local businesses and the people who work hard to build them.

Most important issues:

I believe our community deserves a Council that listens, communicates openly, and is accountable to the people it serves. Residents should never feel ignored when they ask questions or raise concerns.

As we move toward the upcoming election, my priorities are clear: affordability, responsible spending, better roads and infrastructure, strong parks and amenities, and making smart decisions about our library.

On the library, I believe the community’s voice must come first. Before committing millions of taxpayer dollars, I want to conduct an independent community poll to understand what residents actually want and what they believe is financially responsible.

I also want to explore existing town assets, alternative locations, and partnerships with local businesses that could provide a better solution.

I’m not running to tell people what they want. I’m running to listen, ask the tough questions, and put our community first.

Cynthia Grant

Occupation: Educator and administrator

Background: Growing up in Aylmer she served as Student Council President at EESS and continues to live in her childhood home.

An Executive Director for two arts organizations, she managed budgets and staff. Committed to community development, she developed innovative projects for several Provincial Ministries presented across the province. In the arts, her works were shown nationally and internationally.

She was Co-Chair of her CUPE local. She taught at several high schools and Universities and continues to supply teach in the area.

She actively promotes a provincial Co-Op Housing group for senior women. She is mother of Zoe and Dylan.

Most important issues:

Cynthia has a positive vision for Aylmer’s future during a period of remarkable growth. Affordability is the top issue. The Town has significant increased revenues and modest surpluses. With proper management, we can improve quality of life AND limit tax increases to less than 2%.

Cynthia is passionate and committed to heritage preservation; library expansion in downtown; and increased programming for children, families, and seniors advocating for these at Aylmer and Elgin County Council and EECC Board.

She is on Old Town Hall committee and, as Co-Chair of Library Fundraising Committee, helped raise almost $600,000.

A strong, caring voice for community needs, Cynthia believes the Town can coordinate social supports with a comprehensive coalition table.

She is dedicated to inter-city transportation between Aylmer and St Thomas to assist with accessibility and meaningful engagement of Mennonite, Dutch and German communities and other diverse populations.

Bryanna Kamermans

Occupation: College graduate in Human Resources, currently working at Aylmer Home hardware, mother and homemaker

Background: I have been an Aylmer resident almost my whole life. Coming from families who lived and grew here Terpstra’s and Oostrom’s. I am now a wife and a mother of three young children and two fur babies. As a resident and a parent, I see our community from a practical, everyday perspective. I understand the importance of safe roads and sidewalks, accessible parks and playgrounds, well-maintained public spaces and community facilities that residents can actually use and enjoy. But I also live through and see the everyday struggles that families are faced with financially in today’s world,

Most important issues:

I believe affordability, responsible financial planning and infrastructure are some of the most important issues facing Aylmer. Residents deserve value for their tax dollars, while the Town still needs to maintain its infrastructure.

While protecting affordability and maintaining the quality of life that makes our town special.

My approach would be to support responsible spending (i.e. not building an expansion on the current Old Town Hall library location as I see it doing potentially more damage than benefits), long-term planning and investments that provide meaningful value to the community.

Ted McDonald

Occupation: Franchise owner, Pet Valu Aylmer

Background: I have served a term on Town Council and have served on various boards including the BIA. I have served on the Aylmer Ministerial and on board of Rehoboth Girls Home, now Fresh Start, for almost 15 years and have been an ordained minister for over 25 years.

I was one of the original investors in the Elgin Innovation Centre.

Most important issues:

We need a council that can work as a team with respect and cooperation for all members. We need to be accountable to the taxpayers and be open and transparent.

I believe that one of the keys to keeping taxes in line relies on responsible growth and as such the current boundary adjustment to the Town of Aylmer is a major decision that we face.

I believe that the private sector leads the town in the area of growth and the Town’s role is to provide support and resources to that end.

The Library and the East Elgin Community Complex are issues that need to be addressed in the upcoming term of council. I believe that the council/staff relationship needs to be accountable and honest.

Jason Rauhe (incumbent)

Occupation: Agricultural operations manager and mechanic

Background: I have lived in Aylmer my entire life and am proud to be raising my two children here. I work as an agricultural operations manager and mechanic, and for close to 15 years I owned and operated a snow removal and property maintenance company.

Running a business taught me to manage employees, budgets, equipment, customer expectations and unexpected challenges while finding practical solutions.

I was acclaimed to my first term on council, where I have brought that hands-on experience, a working-family and small-business perspective, and a common-sense approach to decision-making.

Most important issues:

Keeping Aylmer affordable while protecting essential services is one of the most important issues facing our community.

Rising costs affect families, seniors and local businesses, so council must set priorities, carefully examine spending and ensure taxpayers receive good value.

At the same time, we must maintain roads, infrastructure, public safety, recreation and the other services residents rely on.

I support responsible growth that strengthens our tax base, creates opportunities and helps pay for future needs without placing an unfair burden on existing taxpayers.

Growth must be properly planned so that infrastructure and services keep pace.

My approach is to listen to residents, ask tough questions and make transparent, practical decisions based on long-term value.

Council must focus on what Aylmer needs, spend responsibly and protect the safe, small-town character that makes our community a good place to live and raise a family.

Becky Simons

Occupation: Business professional/naturopathy and holistic practitioner

Background: I have lived throughout this community my entire life, being raised in agriculture and trucking.

I developed practical skills that aided my experiences across business management, trades, healthcare, and community service. My community involvement includes the Coalition for Poverty – St. Thomas-Elgin, Planet Youth, The Jean Collective, Aylmer Community Festival, Inn Out of the Cold, and founding Women of Fire.

These experiences have strengthened my understanding of our community’s diverse needs and the importance of accessible resources and meaningful supports.

I am committed to asking difficult questions, seeking factual information, listening to diverse perspectives, and advocating for transparency, accountability, equality, and responsible community growth.

Most important issues:

Rebuilding trust, connection, and meaningful representation in our town is one of my greatest priorities. While our community faces significant issues, I believe many share underlying concerns: transparency, factual information, infrastructure maintenance, responsible spending, accountability, bias, representation, and access to support.

My focus is reconnecting Council with the people it represents through open communication, informed decision-making, and meaningful community engagement.

I support working collaboratively with municipal staff, local businesses, organizations, and residents to strengthen our local economy and services.

Continued support investing in recreation, parks, and programming for all ages, while ensuring maintenance and spending remain responsible and sustainable.

I will advocate for greater diversity, balanced perspectives, and meaningful representation across our boards, committees, resources, and community decision-making.

Cecil Smedley

Occupation: Stubbe’s Ready Mix, quality control, Aylmer division

Background: Lifelong Aylmer resident, husband and proud father of six. I work in Quality Control with Stubbe’s Ready Mix, Aylmer Division.

Over the years, I’ve coached my children’s sports leagues and volunteered with our local Catholic school, giving me the opportunity to work with many local families and a variety of people.

I believe those experiences, along with my career, have taught me the importance of teamwork, responsibility, communication and making practical decisions.

I’m running for Council because Aylmer is home, and I want to help keep it an affordable, welcoming, and sustainable community for families today and for generations to come.

Most important issues:

For me, the biggest issues are affordability, responsible spending and making thoughtful decisions about Aylmer’s future.

Families are feeling the pressure of rising costs, and I believe Council needs to respect taxpayers and make sure we are getting good value for every dollar spent.

I believe property-tax increases should be kept as close to inflation as possible while maintaining the services residents rely on.

I also believe we need to take a good look at the facilities we already have and find ways to use them more effectively.

I would like Council to explore the possibility of moving the library to the Aylmer Community Complex, bringing community services together and making better use of an existing facility.

Above all, I want to bring a common-sense approach to Council: listen to residents, look at the facts, ask the tough questions, and make decisions that put Aylmer’s long-term interests first.

Patrick Stanat

Occupation: Executive pastor, Mount Salem Community Church

Background: Aylmer has been home to my family for more than 10 years. My wife and I are raising our two boys here, and we have grown deeply connected to this community.

Over those years, I have served with Aylmer Christmas Care for eight years, including four as lead coordinator, and on the Family Central Apartments board for seven years.

I have also enjoyed coaching and serving in local minor sports. I earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Western University.

My professional background includes finance, construction, ministry and organizational leadership. I value bringing people together, solving problems and serving my community.

Most important issues:

I believe Aylmer’s challenge is to grow without losing what makes Aylmer home.

We need responsible residential and economic growth that broadens our tax base, supports local businesses and helps sustain the infrastructure, recreation and services our community values. Growth should make Aylmer stronger, not simply bigger.

We also need responsible financial stewardship and long-term planning. The decisions Council makes today need to make sense five, ten and twenty years from now.

I also want to help build OneAylmer. We won’t always agree, but we can focus less on what divides us and more on what we can accomplish together.

After years of serving Aylmer in different ways, I want to bring that experience to Council: listening well, asking good questions, working with people and making decisions that leave Aylmer stronger for the next generation.

Melissa Walker

Occupation: Insurance broker

Background: I am a lifelong resident of Aylmer. This is my home, and I am grateful for the kindness, support, and sense of community my family has experienced here.

I am someone who cares about people, listens carefully, and believes in working together to accomplish goals.

Through my professional and life experience, I have learned the importance of communication, organization, problem-solving, and following through on commitments.

I am running for council because I want to give back to the community that has given so much to my family and help represent the people who call Aylmer home.

Most important issues:

I believe some of the most important issues in this election are responsible spending, keeping Aylmer a strong and welcoming community, and making sure our residents feel heard.

We need to balance the needs of our community with affordability. I believe in carefully considering how taxpayers’ dollars are spent, prioritizing our needs, and continuing to look for grants and other funding opportunities.

I want Aylmer to remain a community where people feel connected, welcome, and proud to call our Town home. This could mean supporting community organizations and local businesses, maintaining and improving our parks and recreational spaces, and creating and expanding opportunities that bring people together.

Most importantly, good decisions begin with listening. I can’t make promises or pretend to have every answer, but I will listen, ask questions, do my homework, and work with council to make informed decisions that put Aylmer first.

Bob Warnock

Occupation: Retired chiropractor

Background: Bob was born and raised in Aylmer, attending McGregor Public School and East Elgin Secondary School. He received his Bachelor of Science from Western University and completed his Doctor of Chiropractic Degree at the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College.

Bob returned to Aylmer upon graduation where he joined Dr. Roger Partlow in practice.

Bob retired on July 1st this year after 45 years of providing health care to this community.

He has been involved in youth sports, the Rotary Club of Aylmer, spearheading such projects as the Skatepark and fundraising for the Splashpad, and is an active member of Trinity Anglican Church.

Most important issues:

Affordability: This must be a main priority for the upcoming Council. Property taxes in Aylmer are among the highest in the province, and it is imperative that spending be brought under control in order for Aylmer to be a place where seniors can afford to retire and young people can afford to raise their families.

Approachability and Accountability: Councillors must be in contact with Aylmer citizens, learning what their needs are, considering their opinions, and owning the decisions that are made on the town’s behalf.

Knowledgeable and Informed: Aylmer does not function in isolation. Councillors must know what is happening in other communities, must keep current on economic, industrial, and environmental trends, and must acquire that information from credible sources. This is the only way for Council to make intelligent, grounded decisions.

Margarita Wiebe

Occupation: Business owner

Background: I have lived in Aylmer since I was 9 years old. I raised my children in this town. I have volunteered in elementary schools helping kids that needed extra help, helped with hot lunches and drives for school sports.

I helped plan the mothers of preschoolers group and organized the childcare. I worked at Downtown Convenience for 7 years, went on to work in Sales for Coca Cola.

We opened our own business in March 2020 and have been working in our business ever since. I got my bookkeeping Licence in 2022. I have good management skills, background in bookkeeping, and organized with my time and schedule.

Most important issues:

What I think is most important in our town is that our taxes don’t go up by a lot. I believe we need to keep our housing affordable so that families can come to our town and that existing families can afford to live in our town.

I believe the library issue needs to be addressed, and all options need to be looked at and a decision to be made. I don’t think that building a library is in the best interest of our town.

I don’t believe our town has the finances to be able to afford the build. I also think we need to address the EECC and find ways to utilize that building more than we currently do.

As a community member I would love to see it busy all the time. I would also love to see proper needle disposal in our parks, and a dog park.