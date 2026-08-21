Go-ahead to investigate pickleball courts at Malahide Community Place Malahide council members on Thursday, Sept. 3, approved further investigation into a proposed “revit... To access this article, you need a digital subscription. If you're already subscriber, please login. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password Rob Perry Read More from Rob Perry →Recent Articles 178th Aylmer Fair celebrates agriculture, horsepower, homecrafts and family fun August 21, 2026Tax-incentive grant for new Lynden Door plant August 21, 2026Jamming in Belmont August 21, 2026Protected: Bruce Smith found his calling in the classroom August 21, 2026