Go-ahead to investigate pickleball courts at Malahide Community Place

Featured image for "Go-ahead to investigate pickleball courts at Malahide Community Place"

Malahide council members on Thursday, Sept. 3, approved further investigation into a proposed “revit...

To access this article, you need a digital subscription. If you're already subscriber, please login.

Image

Rob Perry

Read More from Rob Perry

Recent Articles

Image
178th Aylmer Fair celebrates agriculture, horsepower, homecrafts and family fun
August 21, 2026
Aylmer Express
Tax-incentive grant for new Lynden Door plant
August 21, 2026
Image
Jamming in Belmont
August 21, 2026
Image
Protected: Bruce Smith found his calling in the classroom
August 21, 2026