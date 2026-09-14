County commits $150,000 to Port Burwell lighthouse Ken Kokko of the Port Burwell Historical Society went to Elgin County council seeking $250,000 towar... To access this article, you need a digital subscription. If you're already subscriber, please login. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password Rob Perry Read More from Rob Perry← Malahide municipal, candidate profilesHeritage Festival celebrates Aylmer area’s cultures, history →Recent Articles Port park pickleball petition September 18, 2026Town of Aylmer election, candidate profiles September 17, 2026Heritage Festival celebrates Aylmer area’s cultures, history September 17, 2026Malahide municipal, candidate profiles September 14, 2026