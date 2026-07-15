Bat in Aylmer positive for rabies

A bat in Aylmer has tested positive for rabies, and a person who was exposed to it is receiving treatment to prevent contracting the virus, Southwestern Public Health announced Thursday, July 23.

“Rabies is a viral disease that is spread through the saliva of animals,” the health unit stated. “It affects an animal’s brain and eventually leads to death.

“Humans exposed to the virus – usually through a bite or scratch from an infected animal – require treatment to avoid death.:

A positive rabies test result should be a reminder to all community members that rabies was present in the region, and everyone should know what to do if bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal.

Kitty Chan, program manager for infectious diseases at the health unit, said, “If you have been bitten or scratched by an animal, the first step is to wash the wound right away with soap and water.

“The second step is to seek medical attention. The third step is to report all animal bites to your local public health unit so that we can investigate and assess the risk of rabies transmission.”

The health unit coordinates treatment with post-exposure prophylaxis (treatment) for everyone bitten by or exposed to a rabid animal.

Preventing rabies:

Always watch wildlife from a distance;

Avoid touching, petting, or handling unknown animals (including dogs and cats);

Teach children to stay away from wild animals and strange dogs or cats, and to tell an adult when they have been bitten or scratched by an unknown animal;

Vaccinate pets against the rabies virus;

Keep pets indoors at night;

Do not attempt to feed wildlife;

Do not touch or approach sick animals, or animals acting strangely or aggressively

And be familiar with signs of rabies in your pets and wild animal.

Rabies is transmitted through the saliva of infected mammals. Observing a bat does not cause rabies; if you see a bat in your home, avoid handling it and call a local wildlife rescue for support.