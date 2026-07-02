Cam Reid brings Memorial Cup home

Aylmer native Cameron Reid, who was captain of the Kitchener Rangers hockey team this season, brought the Canadian Hockey League Memorial Cup back home on Friday, July 10.

Cam and his team won the prized trophy in Kelowna, British Columbia on May 31 after going 4-0 through the entire cup tournament and a dominant Ontario Hockey League playoff run.

Cam made several stops throughout his day with the cup, including to a homecoming celebration held for him at the East Elgin Community Complex from 12 to 2 p.m. The event, which organizers said brought out approximately 200 people, packed Imperial Hall with a lineup of fans out to the front doors waiting to see Cam and the cup.

The inside of the hall was decorated with different Kitchener Rangers jerseys lining the walls, bearing Cam’s last name and his number 18, along with custom-made Aylmer Flames jerseys sporting his name and number, which were presented to him later in the afternoon.

“I wanted to stop by the local rink in Aylmer to give back to the community to meet people that want to see the Memorial Cup and meet me and just have a good time doing a unique thing,” Cam said.

For the full story, see the July 15 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Hayden King)