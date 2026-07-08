Historic lighthouse to be sold

Port Burwell’s 1840 wooden lighthouse was declared surplus by Bayham council members on Thursday, June 25, and negotiations will be held with the Port Burwell Historical Society on its disposition.

The same night the society held an open house in the Port Burwell Legion to rally support for taking over the lighthouse.

The discussion there was frequently interrupted by cell phone alarms about tornado warnings.

Society President Ken Koko chuckled that, while the lighthouse was stable, he wasn’t sure what a tornado might do to it (as it turned out, nothing).

The upstairs hall at the Legion was almost full and, judging by applause, most if not all were in favour of the society acquiring and maintaining the historic structure.

Mr. Koko revealed that a public forum hadn’t been held earlier because the society had signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) sought by the municipality on talks between the two.

And while he remained mute on some points, such as any details about a possible deal with Bayham, he did recount the history of the structure and the efforts to preserve it.

For the full story, see the July 1 edition of The Aylmer Express)