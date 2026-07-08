Everything perfect for Truck and Tractor Pull

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This year’s Aylmer Fair Canada Day Truck and Tractor Pull met all the marks for a great show, Fair President Randy Laur said Monday, June 29.

He couldn’t have asked for any better weather, he said. “Just perfect. It was great.”

The competition itself was “awesome. It went really good.”

The event attracted the most competitors ever, with the furthest from the Ottawa Valley, and the show saw a staggering 262 “hooks” (pulls), up from 230 last year.

He had nothing but praise for the track crew and other volunteers who helped make the pull a success.

They managed to finish each night by 11:30 p.m. by the latest, despite the crowded roster.

“They were flying,” he said of his track crew.

For the full story and more pictures, see the July 1 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Jayden Davis)  
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Rob Perry

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