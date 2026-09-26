Human rights claim against town dismissed

The Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario has dismissed an application brought by “a member of council against the Corporation of the Town of Aylmer and Chief Administrative Officer Andy Grozelle,” without a hearing, according to a news release came from the Town of Aylmer issued Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Although the release did not identify the applicant, documents previously obtained by the Express identified Councillor Kathryn Desrosiers as the applicant in the proceeding. (See story in the Oct. 14 edition.)

The announcement noted that the provincial body found “it plain and obvious that the application lies outside of the Tribunal’s jurisdiction.”

Cr. Desrosiers alleged discriminatory treatment connected to her marital status, including being held responsible for her husband’s conduct during council discussions.

She sought $3,845, representing three months’ council pay withheld as a penalty following an integrity commissioner investigation.

She also sought a formal public apology, mandatory training in respectful workplace conduct and human rights obligations, and a written warning and corrective direction.

The town and Mr. Grozelle denied the allegations. Their response argued, among other things, that the tribunal lacked jurisdiction because an elected municipal councillor is not a town employee.

With the application dismissed, council’s previous decisions remain in effect, the town stated.