Warm boots top winterwear program’s wish list

Boots.

Warm winter boots. New or gently used boots. Boots of all sizes. Boots for all ages. Insulated and waterproof boots.

That’s the top need for the ninth annual Aylmer and Area Coat and Boot Program, under the East Elgin Community Assistance Program banner, this winter.

Volunteer Deb Ungar said donations of both coats and boots were appreciated and needed, but they were running “tremendously low” on boots. The Coat and Boot depot, is in the basement of St. Paul’s United Church, which provides free space to the campaign each year.

Donations could be dropped off whenever the depot was open or, during off hours, in a collection bin on the entrance door to the church’s Christian Education Centre, off Queen Street.

And, for the first time, Ryan’s No Frills has agreed to host a collection bin at its store as well.

The depot at St. Paul’s, where boots and coats could be picked up by anyone in need, will be open every Tuesday until Jan. 26, except for Dec. 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon.

It will also be open for six Saturdays this winter season, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and 31, Nov. 14, Dec. 5 and Dec. 19.

On Saturday, Nov. 28, the date of the annual Aylmer Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade, it will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Last winter, Ms. Ungar noted, just over 500 coats were given out, up 10 percent from the previous winter.

Organizers expected to see the need grow even more, given the current uncertain economic condition in Canada and the trade war with the USA, she said.

The program was run by eight volunteers with a newcomer joining this winter as well.

She believed they were driven by the opportunity to help the community. “We’re doing what we’re supposed to do.”

Photo: Aylmer Knights of Columbus went shopping recently and purchased 84 new children’s coats, priced at a total of $2,765, for the Aylmer and Area Coat and Boot Program, run by East Elgin Community Assistance Program. Those participating, program volunteers unless noted, were Kate Kent, Knight Larry Van Acker, Binnie Johnson, Cindy Martin, Cathy Beaudoin and Knight Kirby Deller. (AE/contributed)