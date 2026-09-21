“A public display of hope”: Fifth Journey for Change raises $150,000 About 200 people gathered at Steen Park on Saturday, Sept. 19 to walk, run or cycle in support of Th... To access this article, you need a digital subscription. If you're already subscriber, please login. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password Jayden Davis Read More from Jayden Davis← Municipality of Central Elgin election, candidate profilesSt. Thomas candidates make their pitches →Recent Articles St. Thomas candidates make their pitches September 27, 2026Municipality of Central Elgin election, candidate profiles September 24, 2026Traci Kennedy saluted at international music awards September 23, 2026Municipality of Bayham election, candidate profiles September 21, 2026