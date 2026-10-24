Santa’s travelling to St. Thomas for the Optimist Santa Clause Parade on Saturday, November 21. Festive Grinches and Whos will be marching in the parade as the theme this year is “Christmas in Whoville”.

Celebrating 40 years of the Santa Clause Parade, more than 60 floats will be move down Talbot Street on Saturday. The parade starts at 6 p.m. between First Avenue and Elgin Street heading West on Talbot Street.

Children can bring “Letters for Santa” to be collected by Santa’s Helpers at Canada Post and delivered to the North Pole. The St. Thomas Fire Department is collecting nonperishable goods and cash donations to be distributed to Christmas Care in St. Thomas.

The Burlington Teen Tour Band will be at the parade, which is a “world class act” said Al Holt, a long-time Optimist and organizer of the parade. The St. Thomas Police Pipes and Drums will also be at the parade.

While the committee organizes the parade year-round, Mr. Holt’s favourite part is when their work pays off and he can walk in the parade.

He said, “seeing the crowds and the kids,” enjoy the parade is his favourite part of the event.

Awards will be given out to float entries in eight different categories. The judging takes place before the parade, around 5 p.m., with MPP Rob Flack, MP Andrew Lawton and newly elected Mayor Jeff Kohler making the assessments.

The parade starts at 6 p.m. on Talbot Street, lasting around 90 minutes before ending at Elgin Street. No candy or other items will be given by parade floats.

by Jayden Davis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter