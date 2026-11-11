Santa Claus will arrive in Aylmer, as he customarily does, at the end of the Aylmer Kinsmen parade in his honour on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m.

Andy Beck, co-chairman with Paul Bode of the club’s parade committee, said the theme this year would be “Christmas Around the World,” as selected by last year’s Best Float winner, Aylmer Country Mills.

Entries were encouraged to follow the theme, he said, but anything holiday-related was welcome.

He also wanted to get out early two rules that would be strictly enforced for the parade, as mandated by the Town of Aylmer.

For the last three or four years, he said, the parade had banned the throwing of candy from floats to children along the route, out of fear one might rush out and get hit by an entry.

The town, he said, was very safety-conscious, and informed the club that rule needed to be adhered to.

In addition, an adult would be required to walk on each side of a float, again for safety’s sake, Mr. Beck said.

Another rule, Mr. Beck said, was from both the club and town.

If an entry involved animals such as horses, “You have to have a poop plan.”

Others would be walking in the wake of the animals, he explained, so riders had to have an immediate way of scooping up anything released from the back end of an animal.

The parade would feature five bands this year, Mr. Beck continued, up by one from last year, including:

The Ingersoll Pipe Band, a longstanding parade feature;

Bradley Street Church of God band;

The Golden Harps, a steel drum band out of London;

The Shriner Mocha Temple Trumpet Band;

And the Burlington Teen Touring Band, a favourite in recent years.

Last year, the parade took almost an hour to pass any particular point along its route from East Street to Caverly Road.

Entries were welcome to just show up at the Aylmer Fairgrounds starting at 12 noon on the day of the parade.

He praised the Aylmer Fair Board for allowing its property to be used as a marshaling ground for decades in support of the event.

Kinsmen members would precede Santa’s sleigh, collecting donations of non-perishable foods for Christmas Care food baskets. After the procession, Santa, Mr. Beck said, would return to the bandshell downtown to hear Christmas wish lists from youngsters, before making their way to seniors homes in town for visits.