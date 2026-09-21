Municipality of Central Elgin election, candidate profiles

The following information related to the municipal election on Monday, Oct. 26.

Voting in Central Elgin will be conducted in person. Advance voting for electors from all wards will be held at the Belmont Arena on Friday, Oct. 9; the Port Stanley Arena on Saturday, Oct. 17; the Masonic Centre of Elgin on Sunday, Oct. 18; and the Port Stanley Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 21. On election day, Monday, Oct. 26, voting will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ward 1 residents will vote at the Port Stanley Arena; Ward 2 and 3 residents at the Masonic Centre of Elgin; Ward 4 residents at the Free Reformed Church on St. George Street; and Ward 5 residents at the Belmont Arena.

The Aylmer Express will be hosting an all-candidates meeting for Central Elgin on Thursday, Oct. 8 at the Masonic Centre, 42703 Fruit Ridge Line from 7-9 p.m., with doors open at 6:30 p.m. Submit a Question for an All-Candidates Meeting – Fill out form

Candidates

The following are statements from candidates running for office in the Oct. 26 municipal election in the Municipality of Central Elgin. They were asked for their occupation, background and what they considered the most important issues in the coming election campaign. Note: candidates were given word limits for background and issues topics. Some have been edited for length.

Mayor

Dennis Crevits

Occupation: Self-employed business owner – construction

Background: Being a lifetime resident of Central Elgin and serving as Deputy Mayor and a two-term ward councillor has been an honor for me. I have also held the position of director of the Rural Ontario Municipal Association. I approach the Mayor position as someone who has owned and managed successful construction and retail businesses for the past 38 years. My career started after receiving an honors degree in political science from the University of Western Ontario, and I believe that my private and public sector experience will allow me to lead Central Elgin into the future. “Experience matters”.

Most important issues: Financial Responsibility to Taxpayers: Municipal government must meet the service needs of residents and businesses. My business experience is an asset in monitoring the provincial transition of the hospital lands, as well as negotiating cost-sharing opportunities with neighboring municipalities. Collaboration and Transparency: As Mayor of Central Elgin (CE), my primary objective is to work collaboratively with fellow elected councillors, together with our staff, to build a relationship of trust between members for the greater good of the citizens of CE. Holding the Line on Taxes: In order to hold the line on property taxes, I am committed to developing a Financial Master Plan to maintain zero-based budgeting at or below the annual rate of inflation and will look for ways to do more with less. Let’s prioritize the spending of municipal revenue on the needs which, when prioritized and satisfied, allow us to address the wants.

Morgaine Griffin

Occupation: Teacher and Municipal Councillor

Background: I’m the eighth generation of my family in the Sparta-Union area, and I’m raising my own family here, too. During my first term on council, I introduced motions addressing issues from local services to provincial policy, advocated directly to ministers through municipal and independent delegations, and worked collaboratively with colleagues across municipal boundaries. I currently serve as Chair of the Catfish Creek Conservation Authority, and I’m proud to have co-founded the Elgin Women’s Leadership Conference with colleagues from across the county. I would bring that combination of local roots, municipal experience, regional collaboration, and demonstrated initiative to the mayor’s office.

Most important issues: This election is about core values. In four years, Central Elgin has seen five CAOs, significant turnover among directors, and multiple organizational restructurings. Files have been dropped and picked up again, and residents aren’t always sure who to call for what. Stability and rebuilding trust will be critical this term, and better communication must grow from there. It will also be about honesty and respect. As fuel, labour, materials, and contracted services become more expensive, we can’t pretend services like snow plowing and waste collection can simply be frozen at yesterday’s prices. Residents understand that municipal services cost money. They deserve leaders who explain those realities plainly, make careful choices about where their tax dollars go, and trust them enough to have an honest conversation about affordability rather than promising outcomes the numbers can’t support.

Deputy Mayor

Meagan Ruddock (acclaimed)

I am excited to take this next step serving the constituents of and continuing to work hard on behalf of all of Central Elgin as your Deputy Mayor. It’s time to bring eight years of constructive collaboration protecting rural education to the broader opportunities and challenges across our municipality. What I hear most consistently from residents is simple: keep taxes manageable and deliver excellence on core municipal responsibilities. My approach to council business is straightforward: Listen first, Ask questions, Inform the community, Decide with conviction. Whether you live in Belmont, Lynhurst, Union, Sparta, Port Stanley, or anywhere in between, Central Elgin has tremendous potential. Let’s keep the conversation going, let’s keep building, and let’s deliver the results our community is counting on.

Councillor Ward 1

Lisa Harrison

Occupation: Regional Sales Manager

Background: I have lived in Port Stanley for 13 years and truly care about our community and its future. I have been a member of the Port Stanley Fire Department for 11 years, where I have had the opportunity to serve and help our residents. I also bring over 20 years of business experience, working with customers, building relationships, and solving problems. I am hardworking, dedicated, and someone who gets involved. I want to bring my experience, passion, and commitment to Council and work together with residents to make Port Stanley an even better place to live, work, and enjoy.

Most important issues: The biggest things I have been hearing from residents are the importance of core values, communication, community engagement and having a council that can work together. I believe community engagement is very important. People want to feel heard and know that their concerns matter. I am someone who likes to listen, communicate and work with people to find solutions. My core values are honesty, respect, accountability and being a team player. I know we won’t always agree, but I believe we can have different opinions and still respect each other and work toward the same goal. Port Stanley is changing, and I want to make sure we are making good decisions for our community while addressing things like infrastructure, roads, drainage, parking, safety, beaches and parks. For me, it’s about listening to our community, working together and doing what is best for Port Stanley.

Cliff Speers

Occupation: Independent contractor

Background: I am a proud resident of Ward 1 and Ward 1 candidate for Central Elgin Councillor. Born and raised in Sparta’s farming industry. I have spent 45 years living in this municipality. Ward 1 is where I live, shop and socialize. It is my core focus, but I value the entire community of Central Elgin. Every aspect of our Municipality will receive the same dedication, attention, honesty and transparency from me, including holding fellow council members and the mayor accountable. I am committed to delivering real results, not empty promises, ensuring sustainable growth and strong fiscal responsibility for all residents.

Most important issues: I believe Central Elgin’s most important issues and challenges require decisive leadership, collaboration and fiscal accountability. Strong Mayor Powers: I will ensure Ward 1 has a strong voice while supporting a collaborative Council decision-making and holding the Mayor and council accountable. Financial sustainability: Water costs require action. We cannot deplete reserves to hide rising costs. I will demand operational efficiencies, protect core services while we expand our assessment base through hospital lands and commercial development. Infrastructure: I will prioritize ageing infrastructure before it becomes a crisis, follow our asset management plan, maximize outside funding. Growth and Housing: I will demand phased infrastructure, strong partnerships, and oversite of the hospital lands to complete a vibrant community. My Ward 1 pledge: I will eliminate paid parking for Ward 1 residents and ensure Ward 1’s priorities are heard and acted upon. I will listen, stand up for Ward 1 and deliver on my commitments.

Councillor Ward 2

Connie Jackson

Occupation: Public service

Background: I was raised in this area with my siblings, and I have raised my three children here. Today my husband Clint and I are proud to live on our hobby farm in Ward 2. I have twenty-five years working for the public sector, with nine years in management. This experience has taught me leadership, accountability, responsible decision making and the importance of serving the public. My lifelong connection to this area combined with my working experience, gives me a practical understanding of the challenges facing our community. I will bring a common-sense approach, listen to residents, and work hard to represent Ward 2.

Most important issues: The most important issues facing Ward 2 are responsible spending, taxes, infrastructure, rural development and maintain the quality of life that makes Central Elgin special. I believe taxpayers deserve value for every dollar contributed and Council must make responsible financial decisions, prioritize essential services, and be accountable for municipal funds. Our roads and infrastructure need ongoing attention and investment. I support planning ahead and maintaining our infrastructure before problems become costly emergencies. I also believe growth and development must be managed responsible. We need to protect our rural character, while allowing appropriate growth that benefits our community. Most importantly, residents deserve to be heard. I will be accessible, listen to concerns and ask the tough questions and make decisions based on what is best for Ward 2 and Central Elgin as a whole. I will stand up for our community and work toward a strong, sustainable future.

Darryl Roberts

Occupation: Employed at Springwater Mills and on his family’s farm

Background: I am the 6th generation on the family farm and worked on the family farm my whole life. I attended the University of Guelph. I have been involved with the 1st Sparta scouts for eight years and currently the scout troop leader. I am a trustee of the Sparta & District Historical Society, member of the Sparta Community and Director of the Sparta South Cemetery Board. I have coached soccer (Aylmer U7) and baseball (Port Stanley U9).

Most important issues: I am upset about the Psychiatric Hospital and its heritage being destroyed. What do they plain on preserving and how are they are going to do it? Pleasant Valley Bridge has been closed far too long, and needs be addressed as soon as possible. Top class farmland needs to be preserved for future generations.

Linda Westaway

Occupation: Retired educator

Background: I am a lifelong resident of Central Elgin who would be proud to serve as your Councillor for Ward 2. My husband, Greg, and I raised our three children in Union, and we are proud grandparents of six grandchildren. I spent my career as a teacher and principal in Elgin County, where I learned the importance of listening, bringing people together, solving problems and making thoughtful decisions that affect an entire community. These are the same qualities I believe are essential around the Council table.

Most important issues: Throughout my life, I have been actively involved in our community. These experiences have given me the opportunity to work with people from many different backgrounds and perspectives and have reinforced my belief that the best solutions come when people listen to one another, collaborate and work together toward common goals. I also believe strongly in accountability. Council has a responsibility to ask the right questions, understand the financial implications of decisions and ensure residents receive good value for their tax dollars. My leadership experience has taught me to continually look for efficiencies, carefully evaluate spending and make decisions with both today and the future in mind. Good governance means being responsible with taxpayers’ money while planning for the long-term needs of our community. As your Councillor, I will bring experience, perspective and a commitment to responsible decision-making to the Council table.

Councillor Ward 3

Shawn De Neire

Occupation: Store management

Background: I am originally from St. Thomas. I have dabbled in the political arena now for 12 years, in Ontario as well as Quebec. I have been self-employed for most of my adult life and now in management at the Port Stanley Foodland. I have a competitive nature as I have played hockey since a child. Living now in Union, I have been enjoying the close-knit community, not only in Union but Central Elgin as well.

Most important issues: Why would I be an excellent choice for Ward 3? I have a strong interest in the well-being of my community. Being accountable with a high level of integrity and truth. I will hold the best interests the residents of Ward 3 with the utmost in respect and integrity.

Melissa Schneider

Occupation: Insurance Broker (former Journalist)

Background: I grew up on our family farm in Sparta, and live in Sparta now with my husband, two sons (ages 7 and 1), and our menagerie of pets. As a former Journalist, I have spent many years covering different municipal councils and I have watched, listened and learned how municipal governance structures operate. I also recently finished 12 years of Volunteering with the Elgin Federation of Agriculture (6 years as President). I decided to run outside of my home ward (Ward 2) so that residents in Ward 3 could have the opportunity to vote for their preferred candidate.

Most important issues: Important issues this election include financial prudence, land preservation through zoning and by-laws (smart planning for future generations), keeping Central Elgin autonomous while not using Strong Mayor Powers, and ensuring all residents have equal access to services throughout the Municipality. There is also a need to proactively maintain infrastructure, so that all roads and bridges remain accessible. I have heard a lot of constituents talk about lowering taxes, but with the former council passing zero percent budgets for three years, then one year at two percent, it will be almost impossible for the next council to sustain no increase. One thing I would be in favour of is issuing one parking pass per household in Central Elgin for the Port Stanley beach. With smart planning (and tourist revenue), I believe we can achieve this.

Aron West

Occupation: Business owner

Background: Aron West is a business owner with a global customer base. He lives with his wife in the Eastwood subdivision which is located in Ward 3. West has been his own boss for most of his working life. He started out as a software developer, then built and ran companies of his own for more than twenty-five years. That work meant setting a budget and prioritizing where money does the most good. His company donates to multiple children’s charities every Christmas. He has sat on boards of various local non-profits.

Most important issues: Like many of his neighbours in Central Elgin, he feels the weight of property taxes and water bills. He is running for the Ward 3 seat because he believes residents deserve a council that spends their money carefully. He pays attention to how residents will be affected by the development of the battery plant, the Highway 3 Elgin East project, and ongoing development in Port Stanley. The planned redevelopment of the former hospital lands is big enough to reshape Central Elgin’s future growth. West believes a project of this scale should be developed in step with the municipality’s existing official plan and transparently explained to residents as it evolves. West believes accountability is key. Ward 3 covers concession roads to subdivision streets, and West knows those two groups of residents do not always want the same things. He intends to listen to both of them and focus on their needs fairly.

Councillor Ward 4

David Conners (incumbent)

Occupation: Service industry operations and sales management

Background: I am excited to be running for re-election in Central Elgin Ward 4. I believe there is work still to be done and I have really enjoyed my experience representing people’s interests. I have spent over 30 years in the service industry in operations and sales management, including being responsible for the bottom line. I bring my experience, plus a logical approach to problem solving to the Council team. As a Councillor I have been dedicated to following up with people who bring issues forward and doing my best to act on their behalf. My family and I live in Lynhurst and I have always been a community supporter.

Most important issues: When I canvassed Ward 4 prior to the last election, the constituents I spoke with wanted to see more of a return for Ward 4, plus control of water and tax rates. We had many wins in Ward 4 during my term that I am proud of, and a few are listed below: -Holding the line for three years on water rates and taxes (0% increases in 2023/24/25); -4 successful resident town halls that brought the community together and helped us bring > $1 Million in investment for Ward 4 during my term; -Speed controls on McBain Line; -New sidewalk on Wellington and McBain; -Repaving of Hillcrest Avenue; -Ongoing advocacy for secondary entrance to McBain. It has been an honour for me to represent Ward 4 for the past four years and I am asking for your support for another term so that I can continue to work on your behalf.

Tom Marks

Occupation: Former dairy farmer

Background: I am a lifelong resident of Central Elgin, residing on Ferguson Line. My wife Janet and I have two adult daughters and a granddaughter we adore. I have been described as a people person and find serving our residents rewarding. I know the value of hard work and understand that approaching problems with an open mind and working together produces the best results. Playing team sports and being an active community volunteer over many years has shown me that people who work together achieve the best results.

Most important issues: Every election brings changes and challenges, but I believe that the “battery plant” will be the one thing dominating our area. Traffic congestion and speed are already impacting our area. Cooperation between the city and neighboring municipalities must improve. When roads need to be improved to accommodate increased traffic without compensation, it is not fair. Central Elgin supports two arenas and a beach, with little commercial or industrial tax base. If another expected boundary adjustment happens, Central Elgin must be prepared to aggressively fight for fairness. I believe my experience and history can make a difference. Another looming issue is the increased use of e bikes and scooters on our roads. Questions are being asked about the regulations and insurance requirements. I suggest it is time for clear rules and guidelines. Our roadways are becoming busier and keeping people safe should be paramount.

Leigh Mauer

Occupation: Bowen therapist and former Registered Nurse

Background: I am a lifelong resident of Central Elgin. I grew up in Belmont and have lived in Ward 4 for the past 18 years, where my husband and I raised our four daughters. Our family now includes seven grandchildren, strengthening my commitment to the community they will inherit. My background in healthcare leadership taught me to listen carefully, make responsible decisions and work collaboratively. I have also spent more than 20 years organizing community initiatives, including chairing the Belmont Santa Claus Parade. I would bring practical leadership, compassion and a strong commitment to representing residents honestly and respectfully.

Most important issues: The most important issues are responsible spending and accountable governance, careful planning for infrastructure and growth, safe and connected neighbourhoods, and meaningful communication with residents. Council must balance today’s needs with long-term affordability, ensuring tax dollars are spent carefully, and municipal decisions are transparent and well considered. Growth should be managed responsibly, with attention to roads, drainage, services and the distinct needs of both rural and residential communities. I also believe residents deserve a councillor who is accessible, listens carefully and follows up on their concerns. Strong communities are built through collaboration. I would work respectfully with residents, staff and fellow council members to find practical solutions, protect what people value about Ward 4 and help create a shared vision for Central Elgin’s future.

Councillor Ward 5

David Baughman (incumbent) (acclaimed)

Occupation: Retired high school teacher

Background: I was raised in Elgin County, growing up in Aylmer and I attended East Elgin. I have been involved in the Belmont community for 40 years. My wife Rosemary and I raised our kids (Dylan and Nathan) in Belmont, and we have lived here for 33 years. Rosemary taught elementary school at South Dorchester, and we have both been actively involved in the community. I started out as a Hockey coach for 30 years and I was on the BMHA executive for 6. I am an active member in the Belmont Lions club, serving as President and on many committees that organized local social events for the past 20 years.

Most important issues: The top one I would say is the ongoing development of the VW plant and the impact it will have. We have already experienced and are experiencing disruptions to our transportation routes and these will continue for a few years more. Our infrastructure challenges will require increased need for water and wastewater systems to meet the anticipated demand of industry, commercial and residential. Secondly, The Psych land development and its unique character of an independent community. Commercial developments, park lands and community services being key features. For Belmont, we are seeing the final stages of our highly anticipated new school being completed which brings with new changes to our village. A new stop light to control speeds and provide safe pedestrian travel across Highway 74, turning lanes on Highway 74, and widening of the Manning corner. Manning Drive will also see changes being finished soon with road widening, turning lanes, water drainage system, curbs and sidewalks to the new school.