Traci Kennedy saluted at international music awards Local singer Traci Kennedy was hailed by the International Singer Songwriter Association (ISSA) as t... To access this article, you need a digital subscription. If you're already subscriber, please login. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password Rob Perry Read More from Rob Perry← Municipality of Bayham election, candidate profilesMunicipality of Central Elgin election, candidate profiles →Recent Articles St. Thomas candidates make their pitches September 27, 2026“A public display of hope”: Fifth Journey for Change raises $150,000 September 26, 2026Municipality of Central Elgin election, candidate profiles September 24, 2026Municipality of Bayham election, candidate profiles September 21, 2026