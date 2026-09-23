Municipality of Bayham election, candidate profiles

The following information related to the municipal election on Monday, Oct. 26.

Voting in Bayham will be conducted in-person at polling stations. Advanced voting will be at the Straffordville Community Centre on Oct. 17, 21, 22, 23 and 24. Regular voting will be on election day, Monday, Oct. 26

The Aylmer Express will be hosting an all-candidates meeting for Bayham on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at the Straffordville Community Centre from 7-9 p.m., with doors open at 6:30 p.m. Submit a Question for an All-Candidates Meeting – Fill out form

Candidates

The following are statements from candidates running for office in the Oct. 26 municipal election in the Municipality of Bayham.

They were asked for their occupation, background and what they considered the most important issues in the coming election campaign.

Note: candidates were given word limits for background and issues topics. Some have been edited for length.

Mayor

Ed Ketchabaw (incumbent)

Occupation: Farmer

Background: I am currently serving my fifth term of council for the Municipality of Bayham, the past two terms as Mayor. I have a MSc in Agricultural Economics and began my professional career in 1991 as a Farm Policy Researcher with the Ontario Federation of Agriculture. In 1998, Sheri and I returned to the multi-generational family farm in Bayham, and raised two children, Chloe and Russell. I have served on various local and industry initiatives, including the Elgin Federation of Agriculture, Elgin County’s Woodlot Management By-Law Review Committee, Bayham’s Business and Economic Development Sub-Committee and Long Point Region Conservation Authority.

Most important issues: The most pressing issues I hear from residents are traffic and speeding, affordability, and reasonably priced municipal services. Bayham no longer has any long-term debt, but our community is still challenged with economic uncertainty impacting local manufacturing, tourism and our agricultural base. The municipality must continue to explore more efficient and cost-effective servicing options for our residents, thereby giving good value for the taxes they pay. Residents are also looking for stability. Most of the people I have spoken with are looking for municipal leadership that will support responsible and sustainable development within our community, while maintaining current municipal services, and appropriate infrastructure investment for a community our size. Another issue most upsetting to our residents is traffic behaviour and speeding, particularly through our urban areas. The municipality needs to continue to work with OPP and Elgin County to implement traffic calming measures that work for our community.

Ken Kokko

Background: I first came to Port Burwell for employment in 2013 and immediately became engaged in the community. I started volunteering at the Periscope Playhouse, then brought Trivia and Karaoke to “Aunt Tammy’s Restaurant”. I then joined the Legion and the Port Burwell Historical Society. Through volunteering, I have helped improve the Legion’s finances through activities, worked to beautify the building, and assisted in acquiring the 1840 Lighthouse for the Port Burwell Historical Society. I want to focus on creating a Bayham with fair representation throughout and cut the anchor that slows municipal processes so we can attract new business, development and make it easier for residents.

Most important issues: We must get our infrastructure back on track. We should have had a wastewater study and plan completed by now, but instead we don’t have the hookups to continue development. We have let our historic lighthouse get very close to the state of non-repair and did not have a plan to fix it. We have critically deteriorated water lines and hazardous sidewalks. The biggest thing that happened in our community was that we, the residents of Bayham, were no longer being heard. I will be a full-time Mayor, and I will hear you.

Hank Peters

Occupation: Owner of Hank’s Water Tanks & Farming

Background: I have lived in Bayham for over 25 years, during which time I have been a volunteer firefighter, a soccer coach, and a foster dad to over 30 children, on top of running my trucking company and managing my small farm with my wife and 3 adopted children. I will be bringing 30 years of business experience in dealing with government agencies and regulators. I also have a history in financial services and enjoy making dollars work for the consumer.

Most important issues: Good stewardship/transparency of money transactions. Keeping property taxes as low as possible. Satisfying the needs of ALL of Bayham (not North of 45 vs South of 45). Focusing on infrastructure and supporting our current citizens first, then methodically encouraging more tourism and development. Supporting our citizens in their initiatives and business endeavors, i.e. less red tape

Barry Wade

Occupation: Business owner—design, construction and project management

Background: I am a Port Burwell resident and business owner with more than 40 years of experience in design, construction and project management. Locally, I have prepared and donated concepts for waterfront revitalization, trails, streetscapes, parking, tourism and community facilities, often focused on practical, budget-conscious solutions. I designed all three phases of the Periscope Playhouse expansion and supervised construction of the final phase. I have also developed restoration and improvement plans for local heritage and community organizations. My work combines long-range planning, design, approvals, budgeting and construction—experience I would bring to the mayor’s office with a practical, community-focused approach.

Most important issues: Bayham needs to get the basics right: plan infrastructure before growth, spend carefully, support economic opportunity and rebuild confidence in how decisions are made. Growth should be matched to the real capacity of municipal water, groundwater, wastewater, roads and emergency services, with costs understood before approvals are made. I support long-term capital planning, disciplined budgeting and prioritizing needs over wants. Bayham should create the conditions for agriculture, agribusiness, tourism, trades, small business and appropriate industry to succeed. Every Bayham community deserves fair consideration and a voice in municipal decisions. Residents should be engaged early—not after major decisions are effectively settled. As mayor, I would focus on practical, evidence-based decisions, consistent application of rules and clear communication, using my experience turning concepts into workable projects to help put Bayham’s long-term plans into action.

Deputy mayor

George Rousseau

Occupation: Semi-retired, working at Vienna Home Centre

Background: Born and raised in Southern Ontario, I moved to BC when I was 18 and then to San Jose California where I attended College for Computer Engineering. My wife Darya and I then moved back to Bayham in 1999 with our children and ran our family Raspberry farm. I have been an active member of the community, coaching local kids baseball and a member of the Bayham Historical Society for many years. My expertise is working with people on many different levels across a large area, bargaining committees, and working hard to get the best desired results for all.

Most important issues: Improving the local infrastructure and economy is a top priority for me. Highlighting our water, sewage, and water run-off, the government is giving millions in grants, and we need to be applying for these. Finding ways to help our farmers due to possible tariff issues and assist them with expanding their businesses. Local tourism and small businesses have always been on my mind, we need small businesses for our communities to thrive, why are there only a few? Bayham has a rich history, and we have a lot of dedicated volunteers, that with the right leadership, having town hall meetings, and being transparent to keep the people informed in our community, I believe we can build a positive future for all of Bayham.

Gatlin Sandhu

Occupation: Business Owner – CarPhonix Car Audio London

Background: I’m a Bayham resident, father and business owner who believes strongly in the potential of our community. Running a business has taught me the importance of budgeting, accountability, problem-solving and making difficult decisions with long-term consequences in mind. Over the past several years, I’ve become increasingly involved in municipal issues, taking the time to understand how decisions are made and how they affect residents. I’m running for Deputy Mayor because I believe Bayham needs engaged leadership that asks questions, listens to residents and approaches decisions with an open mind and a willingness to challenge the status quo when necessary.

Most important issues: Bayham needs to plan for growth while protecting what makes our community worth calling home. That means addressing infrastructure capacity, including water, wastewater and roads, so residential and commercial growth is possible rather than simply talking about it. Fiscal responsibility is equally important. Every tax dollar should be treated as an investment made by residents, with major spending decisions supported by clear priorities, long-term planning and measurable community benefit. I also believe accountability and transparency must be fundamental to municipal government. Residents should be able to ask difficult questions, understand why decisions were made and expect the same rules and processes to apply consistently. My goal is not growth at any cost. It is responsible, sustainable growth that strengthens Bayham’s tax base, supports local businesses and families, protects our rural and agricultural character, and leaves the municipality stronger for the next generation.

Tim Emerson

Occupation: Self Employed: Independent Nutrition and Management Consultant., Farmer and Cow Calf Operator, Co-Owner of Otter Creek Distilling.

Background: Lived here in Vienna pretty much my whole life and invested in this community. We have been farming tobacco and vegetables since 1987. 15 years ago, we switched to less intensive, regenerative farming and converted to a cow calf operation. 3 years ago, we began Otter Creek Distilling as a way to talk about local history and bring more tourism to the area. Married to Tami and we have 3 children, and 3 grandchildren. Invested deeply into our community and involved in fundraising activities. I feel being a part of local government is my way giving back to the community, for the opportunity and blessings we have received.

Most important issues: A more cohesive community is one of the principal issues we need to address. A review of our public relation policies is needed. If we could develop better systems of communication and provide clarity in our actions, we could build a better understanding of policy, planning, and council decisions, and remove the ambiguity that allows for resentment and divisiveness in our community to grow. Secondly, we need to attract investment into our community. Bayham through past austerity measures, is financially strong, and we are at a turning point now to take advantage of current economic times. Difficult trade relations are creating opportunity for investment into Canadian infrastructure, The battery plant in St Thomas could create some potential for development in our part of the Highway 3 corridor, And likely some measured potential for housing development in our established settlement areas.

Councillor Ward 1

Tami Emerson

Occupation: Registered Dental Hygienist, Bartender

Background: I have lived in Vienna for over 30 years. In that time, I have come to love our rural life and all of the small-town joys. I am active in community volunteerism with Vienna Swans, Port Burwell Historical Society, and love digging into local genealogy for people. I am writing a book and look forward to collaboration with Aylmer Express. Connection has been a lifelong core value and has shaped how I see hear and interact with people. As well my commitment to leadership, justice and inclusiveness will ensure everyone has an understanding of municipal affairs, and everyone understands how their voice can be heard.

Most important issues: Having spent years among neighbors at Ward 1 events and knowing so many of you on a first-name basis, I am running because our community’s important issues are the same as mine and need to be resolved. My goal is to bridge the communication gap between our residents and local government by making our municipal policies and bylaws easy to understand. When people know exactly how to voice their concerns and see how bylaws work to protect us all, we can replace online frustration with productive conversations. By bringing these processes to light, we can ensure every resident feels genuinely heard and work together to build a more harmonious, united community. A great example, there is already a bylaw in place to limit frivolous and vexatious complaints. As well, I love the ideas of an EV station and kayak launch in Port Burwell.

Lindsay Walsh

Occupation: Grain Originator

Background: I have been actively involved in my community since high school, volunteering and serving in various local roles. I have been a member of the Port Burwell–Bayham Horticultural Society Board of Directors for over 10 years and am entering my fourth year as President of the Port Burwell Home & School Association. These experiences have given me a strong understanding of our community, its people, and the importance of listening and working together. As a younger voice in our community, I will bring fresh perspectives, new ideas, and a passion for the amazing place I am proud to call home.

Most important issues: I believe the most important issues in this election are responsible spending, infrastructure, and meaningful public engagement. These issues are interconnected. We need to be responsible with every tax dollar, looking for efficiencies and reducing unnecessary spending wherever possible. At the same time, we must invest in the infrastructure needed to support responsible growth. A growing municipality brings new residents, businesses, assessment, and ultimately additional tax revenue, helping us build a stronger financial future without placing the burden solely on existing taxpayers.

Councillor Ward 2

Dan Froese (acclaimed)

Background: I live in Ward 2 in the municipality of Bayham. I have been married for 32 years. Have four married children and seven grandchildren enjoy living in Bayham.

Most important issues: I want to see Bayham thrive and the people in it as well. looking forward to working in the next four years to making Bayham a better place for everyone.

Councillor Ward 3

Susan Chilcott

Occupation: retired steel buyer at Marwood International

Background: I am the current Ward 3 Councillor, serving my second term. I have been a resident of Bayham for 35 years, including 20 years in Ward 3, and my family has lived in and around Corinth for more than 90 years. I am proud to be an active member of our community, volunteering my time and supporting initiatives throughout Bayham wherever there is a need. My history with Ward 3 motivates me to listen and work with our residents to help make our community an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.

Most important issues: Speeding is a major and growing concern for many Bayham residents. I will continue to investigate ways to reduce this dangerous trend and work toward implementing the most effective solutions. Water and wastewater capacity is also a major concern throughout Bayham, including Ward 3. We need to take a look at where we are today and develop a plan that ensures we have the capacity and infrastructure needed for the future. The new bylaw placing a one-year hold on new development applications is an important first step in addressing this issue. Port Burwell has significant sewer work ahead, and these improvements are going to be very costly. As Ward 3 Councillor, I will work to ensure these costs are managed fairly and consistently in the same manner as similar infrastructure projects have been handled throughout Bayham and that they do not unfairly burden the residents of Ward 3.

Todd Dorey

Occupation: Private Investigator and co-owner of Cusworth Legal Services

Background: I am a Canadian Armed Forces veteran, retired advanced paramedic, volunteered as combat search-and-rescue paramedic in Ukraine. I am a hands-on tactical analytic problem solver who looks for practical, creative solutions rather than accepting the bare minimum. My military service taught me never to bring forward a complaint without also bringing a solution, and to be prepared to help execute it myself. I have focused on listening to residents, researching concerns, connecting with the right people and helping navigate municipal, county and provincial processes. I would bring that same proactive, service-first approach to council.

Most important issues: The biggest issues I see are responsible growth, infrastructure, public safety, transparency and making sure residents are heard. I support development, but it should never supersede emergency services, public safety or essential infrastructure. Council should be proactive, not simply reactive — planning ahead and staying ahead of the curve. I will not treat the bare minimum as an acceptable standard for public service. That also means staying consistently engaged with residents, not only during election season. My approach is simple: I do not bring forward a problem without a solution and be willing to help execute it. I want Bayham to grow responsibly while protecting what residents value and making government more accessible, accountable and responsive. That philosophy is captured in a quote I try to live by: “Accept the things you cannot change, have the courage to change the things you can, and have the wisdom to know the difference.”