Residents worry about water shortage if apartments built By Jeff Helsdon, Bayham corresondent Two two-storey 18-unit apartment buildings proposed for Eden ha... To access this article, you need a digital subscription. If you're already subscriber, please login. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password Renee Hueston Read More from Renee Hueston← Port park pickleball petitionMunicipality of Bayham election, candidate profiles →Recent Articles St. Thomas candidates make their pitches September 27, 2026“A public display of hope”: Fifth Journey for Change raises $150,000 September 26, 2026Municipality of Central Elgin election, candidate profiles September 24, 2026Traci Kennedy saluted at international music awards September 23, 2026